Помогите! Пожалуйста.. Прям очень надо.. What is it? A rather small gregarious toothed mammal that typically has a beaklike snout and a curved fin on the back. They have become well known for their sociable nature and high in...

Английский язык

Помогите! Пожалуйста.. Прям очень надо.. What is it? A rather small gregarious toothed mammal that typically has a beaklike snout and a curved fin on the back. They have become well known for their sociable nature and high intelligence. They live in oceans, swim well, and can jump out of the water. (Write down your answer as a singular noun in English. Use the letters of the English alphabet only)

Автор: Гость