Помогите пожалуйста!!!Put the verbs into the past indefinite tense adding other necessary changes.1) Mary buys a new pair of jeans.2)I take a lot of textbooks to school.3) Tom draws a picture.4) Helen speaks with her teacher.5)My mother sends a letter.6)My father reads a good book.7) We do not translate sentences.
Гость:
1) buys-bought 2) take-took 3) draws-drew 4)speaks-spoke 5) sends-sent 6)reads-read 7) do not translate-did not translate
