Помогите пожалуйста!!!Put the verbs into the past indefinite tense adding other necessary changes.1) Mary buys a new pair of jeans.2)I take a lot of textbooks to school.3) Tom draws a picture.4) Helen speaks with her teacher.5)...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста!!!Put the verbs into the past indefinite tense adding other necessary changes.1) Mary buys a new pair of jeans.2)I take a lot of textbooks to school.3) Tom draws a picture.4) Helen speaks with her teacher.5)My mother sends a letter.6)My father reads a good book.7) We do not translate sentences.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) buys-bought 2) take-took 3) draws-drew 4)speaks-spoke 5) sends-sent 6)reads-read 7) do not translate-did not translate
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Помогите пожалуйста! 50 баллов! Нужно написать сочинение по теме "Век нынешний" и "??ек минувший"(не менее 250 слов) Грибоедов"Горе от ума"
Ответить
Литература
Какая поэма, начатая в лицее сделала Пушкина, известным во всей России?
Ответить
Математика
Решите уравнение 12-х=1целая 1,9
Ответить
Русский язык
1. Запишите слов в два столбика. (З_) болел, (з_) домом, (н_) ловил, (н_) лыжах, (п_) тропин??е, (п_) встречал. 2. Прочитайте. Выпишите сложные...
Ответить
Химия
И с серной кислотой, и с гидроксидом натрия взаимодействует: 1)оксид бария 2)окси?? алюминия 3)оксид калия 4)оксид магния
Ответить