Английский язык

Помогите ,пожалуйста, решить легкий тест по английскому языку! 1. He___installing a new program when the light was switched off. 1)is 2)are 3)was 4)were 2.___Hymalayas are the highest mountains in ___ world. 1)__,the 2)__,__ 3)The,__ 4)The,the 3. The location-based game for smartphones '' Pokemon GO'' _____by Niantic and became popular all over the world. 1)developed 2)was developed 3) had developed 4)was developing 4. I want ____coffee___tea. I would rather drink some milk. 1)both,and 2)neither,nor 3)either,or 4)such,as 5.Arthur___jump higher than any boy I ever knew. 1)could 2)had to 3)should 4)must 6.If I___Kate I_______my hairstyle. 1)am,will,change 2)were,would change 3)had been, would have change 7.------------------------- 8.______,more and more people became addicted to drugs nowadays. 1)Fortune 2)Fortunate 3)Fortunately 4)Unfortunately 9.We ran ____pizza and had to go to buy some more. 1)across 2)into 3)our of 4)away 10. They __________________the house for more than 3 months when they realized they had chosen the wrong plase. 1)built 2)was building 3)had built 4)had been building 11. ------------------------ 12.------------------------- 13.Who was the first president of the United States of America? 1)Abraham Lincoln 2)Tomas Jefferson 3)George Washington 4)George Bush 14.What country borders the USA on the south? 1) England 2) Canada 3)Brasilia 4)Mexico 15. What author was born in the USA? 1)Jules Verne 2)Mark Twain 3)John R.R. Tolkien 4)J.K. Rowling

Автор: Гость