Помогите пожалуйста с английским. нужно составить минимум 7 предложений на эту т??му на английском языке: [The worse luck now, the better another time] Срочно нужно,заранее спасибо.

I was ill and missed a few classes. I didn’t bother to ask my classmates what topic they were studying without me. I thought it was modal verbs. Naturally, I read the paragraph in the textbook on modal verbs. When I went to school (university) the teacher gave us a test on articles! I hadn’t expected it at all and got a bad mark. I was disappointed but I said to myself: the worse luck now, the better another time. And I was right! When we were given a test on modal verbs, I was the only one to get an excellent mark because I had been revising the topic longer than anyone in my group.