Помогите пожалуйста с английским! Open the brackets using an appropriate Future tense where necessary. 41. You (have) to stay at home until you (get) rid of your bad cough. 42. According to the weather forecast snow (fall) by the end of December. 43. Autumn has come. The trees (lose) their leaves in a few weeks. 44. They (not/ go) to the football match tomorrow, because they (work) at that time. 45. He told me that when he (be) in Japan for five years he (write) a book. 46. By the time you (get) back, Simon (leave). 47. Please, don't wear indoor shoes in the gymnasium, or you (damage) the floor. 48. What you (say) if you (see) her? 49. The Stones (be) married for thirty years in May. 50. I have to be back at 3.30, so I (leave) before lunch. 51. By the end of the month she (work) in this company for three years. 52. Why don't you come with us? We (go) to have a lot of fun. 53. I (take) my exams on Monday so I think I (stay) in on Saturday night. 54. The children (be) really hungry when they (get) home because they (run) around all afternoon without any food. 55. Why don't you come round at 9 o'clock? The children (go) to bed at that time so it (be) nice and peaceful. 56. I (not/go) to speak to her until she (apologize). 57. Martin asked me if I (help) him with English. 58. We (drive) over five hundred kilometers by the time we (reach) the border. 59. You (be) sick if you (eat) more chocolate. 60. Look out! We (go) to hit the car in front. 61. Don't phone too early because I (put) the baby to bed. 62. By the time I (qualify) l (study) law for six years. 63. He was not quite sure when his parents (come) home. 64. Bob didn't know if the time-table for the next week (change). 65. By the time you (get) back, all the food (go). 66. You (not/be) able to enter the building if you (not/have) your identity card. 67. The doctor told Carol that a week in the country (make) her feel better. 68. When I (learn) a thousand English words, I (be) able to read a newspaper? 69. We (return) the reference material to the check-out-desk after we (examine) it. 70. Tom promised that he (phone) us again at the weekend. 71. The film probably (not/finish) until midnight. 72. We were anxious if the police (find) the criminal. 73. Hopefully she (cook) dinner for us by the time we (get) home. 74. I'm sure if we don't get there before seven they (eat and drink) everything. 75. I hope you (not/forget) your promise by tomorrow. 76. You (see) Nick tomorrow by any chance? 77. I'm sure you (recover) by then from the shock of meeting Jason here. 78. I (stay) up late tonight to watch a film on television. 79. By Christmas I (work) in this office for ten years. 80. A new video shop (open) today. I (meet) my friends there this aftemoon.
41. You will stay at home until you are going to get rid of your bad cough. 42. According to the weather forecast snow is going to fall by the end of December. 43. Autumn has come. The trees are going to lose their leaves in a few weeks. 44. They are not going to the football match tomorrow, because they will work at that time. 45. He told me that when he will be in Japan for five years he is going to write a book. 46. By the time you will back, Simon is going to leave. 47. Please, don't wear indoor shoes in the gymnasium, or you will damage the floor. 48. What are you going to say if you will see her? 49. The Stones will married for thirty years in May. 50. I have to be back at 3.30, so I am going to leave before lunch. 51. By the end of the month she will work in this company for three years. 52. Why don't you come with us? We will go to have a lot of fun. 53. I am going to take my exams on Monday so I think I will stay in on Saturday night. 54. The children will really hungry when they will get home because they will run around all afternoon without any food. 55. Why don't you come round at 9 o'clock? The children are going to bed at that time so it will nice and peaceful. 56. I am not going to speak to her until she will apologize. 57. Martin asked me if I will help him with English. 58. We are going to drive over five hundred kilometers by the time we will reach the border. 59. You will sick if you are going to eat more chocolate. 60. Look out! We are going to hit the car in front. 61. Don't phone too early because I will put the baby to bed. 62. By the time I am going to qualify l will study law for six years. 63. He was not quite sure when his parents will come home. 64. Bob didn't know if the time-table for the next week is going to change 65. By the time you will get back, all the food will go. 66. You will not be able to enter the building if you won't have your identity card. 67. The doctor told Carol that a week in the country is going to make her feel better. 68. When I will learn a thousand English words, I will be able to read a newspaper? 69. We are going to return the reference material to the check-out-desk after we will examine it. 70. Tom promised that he is going to phone us again at the weekend. Сорян я бы закончил но зарядки мало а так всё шик сделал
