Помогите пожалуйста!(составте текст про Москву) Помогите пожалуйста!(составте те??ст про Москву) I live in Moscow. I like living there because_____________________________. There are_________________________________________....

I live in Moscow. I like living there because it is the most beautiful city in Russia. There are a lot of museums, parks and nice places here. You can see a lot of interesting things in Mosciw streets. My favorite place is Red Square because it is the heart of our capital. People are friendly and there are a lot of nationalities in Moscow. My city is special because there are very unique places and people in it.