Помогите!!!!!! пожалуйста срочно!!!!!!!!! выберите и вставьте в пропуски выражения 1. Alice ... her bed every morning. a) lays б) does в) lies г) makes 2. You ... go for a walk with me if you dont want to. а) mustnt б) cant в) havent г) dont have to 3. Mark and Ben ... at the sports centre two hours ago. а) are б) was в) will be г) were 4. We have too ... flour in the cupboard. We cant cook pancakes. а) a little б) few в) little г) a few
Автор:
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Alice ... her bed every morning. г) makes 2. You ... go for a walk with me if you don't want to. г) don't have to 3. Mark and Ben ... at the sports centre two hours ago. г) were 4. We have too ... flour in the cupboard. We cant cook pancakes. в) little
