ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА Test №1 (unit 1) Synonyms 1…. school is a private fee-paying British school where children usually live amp; study. a)high b)public c)comprehensive 2.Many species of animals have now …from the face of the earth. a)vanished b)disappeared c)appeared 3.I … to become a lawyer. a)study b)learn c)know 4.It is …to laugh all the time without any reasons. a)stupid b)foolish c)childish 5.We often …poems by heart. a)knows b)study c)learn 6.I’d like to …at Oxford University. a)study b)learn 7.Children do some … things sometimes. a)silly b)stupid c)foolish 8.I have been …English since last year. a)studying b)learning. 9.Suddenly the sun has …behind the cloud. a)disappeared b)vanished 10.Driving in such a foggy morning is really … . a) foolish b)dumb c)childish Subjunctive Mood 1.Choose the right form: 1.I wish he (won’t behave /didn’t behave /hadn’t behaved) as a silly boy. 2.If you (hadn’t got/ didn’t get/ don’t get) bad marks yesterday, you (would go/ have gone) to the disco. 3.If Pete (had/ had had) a hammer now, he would (fix/ have fixed) this painting on the wall. 4.If only he (could play/ had played/ can play) the guitar! 2.Complete the sentences: The theatre didn’t stage a new play. If the theatre ………………………………a new play, a lot of people……………………………… to watch the performance. (to stage / to go) Lizzy lost the money. If she ………………………………..the money , she ………………………………..some food for breakfast. (to lose / to buy) The weather is bad this summer. If the weather ………………………………bad, we ………………………………….. a lot of fruit amp; vegetables in our garden. (not to be / to grow) If I ……………………..you, I …………………………………about Jack’s birthday. (to be /not to forget) III. Phrasal Verb I.Give the Russian Equivalent: to hand out – to hand in – to hand down – to hand over – II.Fill in the missing words to complete the sentences: Certain customs are handed …….. from the older generation to the younger one.I have a job handing …….. advertisements for a department store.The teacher told the children to hand ………their exercise books.They handed the thief ……. to the police.We know you have the jewels, so hand them ………The king handed ………….his powers to the parliament.The gold chain has been handed……… in the family since the 18th century.When can you hand …….. your diploma papers

