ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!УМОЛЯЮ ВАСНужно вставить some or any и слова petrol,food,shampoo,people,chairs,photos,envelopesa) People could not sitdown at the party because there weren't__________b) I couldn't take______ on holiday ba...

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!УМОЛЯЮ ВАСНужно вставить some or any и слова petrol,food,shampoo,people,chairs,photos,envelopesa) People could not sitdown at the party because there weren't__________b) I couldn't take______ on holiday bacause I've lost my camerac) We couldn't see_____ on the beach because it was late autumnd)I need to put_____ in the car.It's nearly emptye) I'd like to wash my hair, so I want________f) I have to go to the supermarket, there is not________ in the fridgeg) Are there _______ in the box? I want to post a letter.
A) People could not sit down at the party because there weren't__any chairs__. b) I couldn't take__ any photos__ on holiday because I've lost my camera. c) We couldn't see___ any people__ on the beach because it was late autumn. d)I need to put__ some petrol___ in the car. It's nearly empty. e) I'd like to wash my hair, so I want____ some shampoo____. f) I have to go to the supermarket, there is not_____ any food___ in the fridge. g) Are there ____ any envelopes ___ in the box? I want to post a letter.
