Помогите пожалуйста в английском. Нужно составить маленький рассказ про Великобританию и взять несколько фактов из учебника. ПОМОГИТЕ!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Britain is an island country in Northern Europe, located in the British Isles. The UK has an amazing story - originally inhabited by Celtic tribes, it has gone from a distant Roman province to the mighty British Empire, down to the mid-twentieth century almost to its original size, without losing any of its influence on the world stage, no respect of the world community. English is now essentially the international language of communication. In their native English language to communicate about 410 million people, and if you include those who consider English their second language — about one billion people. The full name of the state - the United Kingdom of great Britain and Northern Ireland. UK includes Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, and some small overseas territories. The capital of UK is London.