Open the brackets to make the sentences complete. Use the future perfect tense помогите плиииз 1.By half past eight they (not,have) supper yet. 2.The birds (fly) away before winter comes. 3.In five years' time we (finish) sc...

Английский язык
Open the brackets to make the sentences complete. Use the future perfect tense помогите плиииз 1.By half past eight they (not,have) supper yet. 2.The birds (fly) away before winter comes. 3.In five years' time we (finish) school. 4.By this time next week Jack (take) his exam. 5.I hope it (stop) raining before we have to go. 6.I don't think my parents (byu) a computer by the end of the week. 7.George (not,memorize) al the idioms by Friday. 8.The Rogers (finish) building their new cottage before summer. 9.The party (not,start) before we get there. 10.He (not,come) back by supper time.
1.By half past eight they (will not have had) supper yet. 2.The birds ( will have flown) away before winter comes. 3.In five years' time we ( will have finished) school. 4.By this time next week Jack ( will have taken) his exam. 5.I hope it ( will have stopped) raining before we have to go. 6.I don't think my parents ( will have bought) a computer by the end of the week. 7.George ( will not have memorized) al the idioms by Friday. 8.The Rogers (finish) building their new cottage before summer. 9.The party ( will not have started) before we get there. 10.He ( will not have come) back by supper time.
