Помогите пожалуйста:вставьте артикли, где они необходимы;переведите предложения, обращая внимание на использование артиклей. 1. Give me ….. pen, please. 2. Nick is …. Student of …. Law Department. 3. ….year ago I worked at t...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста:вставьте артикли, где они необходимы;переведите предложения, обращая внимание на использование артиклей. 1. Give me ….. pen, please. 2. Nick is …. Student of …. Law Department. 3. ….year ago I worked at the office of …. “Moscow News”. 4. Last summer we had the cruise along … Black Sea. 5. Sherlock Holmes lived in …. Backer Street. 6. The night was light because of …. Moon. 7. Constitution is … Code of Laws. 8. Mary works as … court secretary. 8. The students passed the exam on …. Spanish language. 9. The solicitor is consulting … client in …. Room 12. 10. …..meeting of the students scientific society will be held …. next Monday.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Give me a/the pen, please. 2. Nick is a student of the Law Department. 3. A year ago I worked at the office of the “Moscow News”. 4. Last summer we had the cruise along the Black Sea. 5. Sherlock Holmes lived in Backer Street. 6. The night was light because of the Moon. 7. Constitution is a Code of Laws. 8. Mary works as a court secretary. 8. The students passed the exam on the Spanish language. 9. The solicitor is consulting a/the client in Room 12. 10. The meeting of the students' scientific society will be held next Monday.
