Помогите, пожалуйста :)Задания уровня 7-8 класса.

1.Will you live school when you're 16? 2.Will you get a good job? 3.Will you learn to drive? 4.Will you buy a house near the beach? 5.Will you go to the university? 6.Will you have six children? 6. 2. I think i will get a good job. 3.Yes , i will. My father will buy me a car. 4.Yes , i wil. it is my dream 5.Yes , i will . I will be a teacher 6.No , i won't. I think will not be able to rise six children.