Помогите пожалуйста, завтра нужно сдать. Раскройте скобки. Mother (visit) friends now and father (paint) the fence. John (play) football with his friends. I (do) my homework. I (be) a student and I (go) to school every day. He (come) back at 2:00 and we (have) lunch. Then he (sleep) for an hour. In the aftenoon he (watch) TV. But today he (not/watch) TV.
Mother is visiting friends now and father is painting the fence. John is playing football with his friends. I am doing my homework. I am a student and I go to school every day. He came back at 2:00 and we had lunch. Then he slept for an hour. In the aftenoon he watched (если present simple, то watchs) TV. But today he didn t watch TV.
