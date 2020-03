Помогите правильно вставить слова make,do,take.в правильной форме. 1) Yo must ........a decision about your future career. 2)John ......... his homework as sino as he got home. 3) I hope i .......... not ........... any mist...

Английский язык

Помогите правильно вставить слова make,do,take.в правильной форме. 1) Yo must ........a decision about your future career. 2)John ......... his homework as sino as he got home. 3) I hope i .......... not ........... any mistakes in the test tomorrow. 4) Dont .........any notice of what other students are doing in the exam. 5)Dont worry about your new school.You ........ soon .........friends. 6)Stand still. I want ..........a photo of you. 7) The lion .......its escape when the cage door was left open. 8)You look very tired. You need .......... a holiday.

