Помогите.Реферат по английскому на тему ,,Лахнеское чудовище".

A Bold Swimmer Many expert long-distance swimmers have tried to accomplish the thirty-seven kilometres journey across Loch Ness in Scotland, but it was left to an 18-year-old English girl, Brenda Sherrat to do this. It took her just over thirty hours to complete the distance, and for nearly ten of those hours she was swimming in complete darkness. Everyone applauded Brenda for her strength and stamina, but they also applauded her for her bravery in tackling this most mysterious of Scottish lakes.