ПОМОГИТЕ С АНГЛИЙСКИМ!!!! ДАМ 20 БАЛЛОВ!!!!
The doctor told me to eat more fruit and vegetadles. He asked me where could he talk to me. Marina said that she had lost her ticket the day before. Mother asked me why I was looking so pale and what the matter was. He asked me if I would refuse to see my best friend for a million pounds. My friens asked me if I had finished reading his book.
