Помогите с английским!!! Образуйте степени сравнения прилагательных. Old, active, easy, bad, long, difficult, tall, interesting, good.

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Old older oldest active more active the most activest easy easier easiest bad worst worse long longer longest  difficult more difficult the most difficult tall taller tallest interesting more interesting the most interesting good better best
