Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ С АНГЛИЙСКИМ Open the brackets.Put the verbs into the Present Indefinite,the Present Continuos,the past indefinite,the future simple or the present perfect 1. a)He often (to tell) lies amp; b)He (to tell) lies now c)He (to tell) lies five minutes ago ? d)he (to tell) lies next time e)He (to tell) lies nately 2. a)Where the kitten usually (to play) with a mouse ? b)Where the kitten (to play) with a mouse now с)Where the kitten (to play) with a mouse yesterday evening ? d)Where the kitten (top play) with a mouse this morning ? 3. a)The squirrels always (to climb) the trees in this forest ? b)The squirrels (to climb) the trees in this forest now ? c)The squirrels (to climb) the trees in this forest last week ? d)The squirrels (to climb) the trees in this forest last week e)The squirrels (to climb) the trees in this forest today ? 4.a)Who usually (to look) after the children in your family b)who (to look) after the children in your family now ? с)who (to look) after the children in your family last year ? d)who (to look) after the children in your family next Sunday ? e)Who (to look) after the children in your family this evening 5.a)which of your friends often (to swim) across the river in summer ? b)which of your friends (to swim) across the river now ? c)which of your friends (to swim) across the river yesterday afternoon ? d)which of your friends (to swim) across the river next summer e)which of your friends just (to swim) across the river 6.a)What jam your Granny usually (to make) in autumn ? b)What jam your Granny (to make) now ? c)What jam your Granny (to make) two days ago ? d)What jam your Granny (to make) next week ? e)What jam your Granny (to make) lately ?

