Английский язык

Помогите с английским, пожалуйста. №2 Next August they … their 25th wedding anniversary. 1) are ceiebrating 2) have celebrated 3) will be celebrated 4) are celebrated He came in and … the box carefully on the table. 1) lay 2) layed 3) laid 4) lied Salmon was once a commonplace … in Scotland. a. meal c. dish b. food d. meals The performance was quite a success … . a. at last c. at the end b. finally d. in the end I am very content … your progress. a. with c. about b. at d. in

