Помогите сделать 3,4 , 5 и 6 номер,очень нужно.

Гость: Гость:

3) 1-E is..(самое первое предложение в тексте) 2. No, we can't 3. They are used in scientific research, and industrial designing, they control the work of plants etc. 4. It was the invention of vacuum tubes. 5. The development of a vide vsariety of tubes. 6. It is a small piece of semiconductor with three electrodes. 7. In 1948 8. The aim of creating electronic curcuits with entirely solid state components. 9. In 1958 10.It provided the same functions as the vacuum tubes but at reduced weight, cost, power consumption and with high reliability. 4)интернациональные слова, так и переводятся(электроника, электрон итд) .