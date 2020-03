Помогите сделать английский язык. 1) something you should stop doing and something you should try to do if you want to lose weight. 2) two things you should remember to do before you go on holiday. 3) something you try not t...

Английский язык

Помогите сделать английский язык. 1) something you should stop doing and something you should try to do if you want to lose weight. 2) two things you should remember to do before you go on holiday. 3) something you try not to do and something you like doing in English lessons. 4) something you like to do and something you'll never forget doing before an important exam. Срочно.

Автор: Гость