Помогите сделать домашние задание укрйньску страву только не борш пожалуйста Write how to make one of your favourite disehes Ingredients Start like this : To make ....., first ...... . Then ..... . Next ...... . Finally,...
I will tell about chicken Kiev recipe. Ingredients-butter,parsley,thyme,salt and pepper,chicken breast,flour,4 eggs,mustard,breadcrumps,oil. Firstly,i mix spices with butter in a bowl.Then i make a roll of this mixture and put it in freezer.It takes up to 3 hours to make it prepared for further cooking.Next I cut the frozen butter into equal pieces,and put a piece of herbed butter in the center of the chicken.After that I tightly roll the chicken and put it in fridge for a while.Then I dodge the chicken rolls into flour,then dip in the egg and roll into breadcrumps.I fry chicken rolls in oil. Enjoy your meal!
