Помогите сделать очень нужно. Can you help Trevor's Italian friend? Read the text and rewrite it correcting all the mistakes. Underline your corrections. My name be Giovanni Lodi and I'm thirteen years old. I'm of Rome and of course I'm Italy. I goes to school in Rome too. Is a good school. There are twelve classroom and there's a swimming pool and there's three tennis courts. There are four people in my family. Me, my sister Giulia, my father Arturo and my mother Cristina. My sister has fifteen years old, my mother's forty and my father's forty-two. I've got a dog and two cats. My dog's name is Rover and my cat's names are Rambo and Tiger. Rover is black and white, Rambo is grey and Tiger is black and beige. In my free time I like listen to music and I can to play the guitar, too. I also like swimming and I go usually to the swimming pool three times a week. I've got a big bedroom. In my bedroom there's a bed and next the bed there's a wardrobe. There's an armchair between the wardrobe and the desk and there's a chair in front of the desk. There's a computer on the desk and I uses the computer every day.

