Помогите сделать задание (письмо)

What do you have to do home ? Do you share your home duties with your brother or sister? What do you do after school?(если я правильно поняла ,то нужно было составить неформальное письмо по этим вопросам? Если да,то вот) Dear Ann, It’s a great pleasure to recieve a letter from you. I’m sorry I haven’t written for a long time, I was busy with preparation for exams. You know, I can’t say that I have some definite duties but I try to help my parents as much as possible. As for me, I hate doing the dishes but unfortunately do it from time to time. However, I like to do my room, it makes me feel cheerful. We share our chores with my sister, she usually walking a dog and cooks on weekend After school I do my home work and help my mother about the house if she needs my help. I’m sure that we should help parents. They support us whatever we start doing and helping is the least we can do for them. Sorry, I have to finish my report. Keep in touch! With love, xxx