помогите составить 3 предложения по теме: Gradable and non-gradable adjectives )
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Gradable adjectives 1)My teacher was very happy with my homework. 2)That website is reasonably popular. But this one is more popular. 3)He said that Holland was a little cold and Denmark was rather cold. But Sweden was the coldest. Non-gradable adjectives 1)It was freezing outside. 2)He is investing in nuclear energy. 3)Her exam results were absolutely awful. She will have to take the exam again.
Гость:
Gradable adjectives: It's realy cold today, I prefer to stay at home. This task is quite easy for me. He was very little man,even when he was in high shoe. Non-gradual adjectives: She was envios in the 1 of october Mark wanted to do extreme sport
