Помогите составить из слов предложения 1a giftshop/ behind/ theres/ the cafe 2hands/ you/ wash/ your/ must/ after/ animals/ touching 3interesting/ the country/ more/ that/ is/ the city 4 can/ lambs/ bottle-feed/ you/ the 5 usua...

Английский язык
Помогите составить из слов предложения 1a giftshop/ behind/ theres/ the cafe 2hands/ you/ wash/ your/ must/ after/ animals/ touching 3interesting/ the country/ more/ that/ is/ the city 4 can/ lambs/ bottle-feed/ you/ the 5 usually/ a lot of/ there/ are/ in the farm park. children
1. есть какая-то ошибка 2. You must wash your hands after touching family 3. that-than(ошибка). the city is more interesting than the country 4. you can bottle-feed lambs 5.there are usually a lot of children in the farm park
1)There's a giftshop bihind the cafe. 2)You must wash your hands after touching animals. 3)The city is more interesting than the country.(ты не правильно списал- не than, a That) 4)You can bottle-feed lambs. 5)There are usually a lot of children in the farm park.
