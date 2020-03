Помогите составить на английский язык "Дружескую историю " не меньше 10 предложени?? пожалуйста срочно надо )))

Гость: Гость:

One day I was walking with a friend and saw a little kitten. He was very nice and I walked over to him. My friend did not like cats and believed that they are evil animals. I took the kitten in his arms and walked closer to her. She was frightened, and behind her was a tree stump. My friend tripped over his departing back and fell into a mud puddle. I did not want this happened and apologized to her. But it was funny!