!!!!!!!! Помогите срочно!!!!!! Choose the right form of the verb to complete the sentences. Say where both the forms are possible.1) I remember (watching/to watch) a film about the first man landing on the Moon. 2) Please, reme...

Английский язык
!!!!!!!! Помогите срочно!!!!!! Choose the right form of the verb to complete the sentences. Say where both the forms are possible.1) I remember (watching/to watch) a film about the first man landing on the Moon. 2) Please, remember (telephoning/to telephone) me tonight. 3) You mustn't forget (taking/to take) the medicine the doctor has prescribed to you. 4) Can't you stop (making/to make) that awful noise? 5) My granddaughter has already begun (reading/to read).
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
watching; to telephone; to take; making; reading\to read.
Гость:
1) I remember watching film about the first man landing on the Moon. 2) Please, remember to telephone me tonight. 3) You mustn't forget to take the medicine the doctor has prescribed to you. 4) Can't you stop making that awful noise? 5) My granddaughter has already begun to read.
