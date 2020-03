Помогите срочно ответить на вопросы... 1 What happens when the director says " Action!"? 2 Who's Marina Wilson? 3 What was the window nade of? 4 Who does stunts for Marina? 5 Who is the man in picture 5?

Английский язык

Помогите срочно ответить на вопросы... 1 What happens when the director says " Action!"? 2 Who's Marina Wilson? 3 What was the window nade of? 4 Who does stunts for Marina? 5 Who is the man in picture 5?

Автор: Гость