Помогите срочно! Вставьте правильно артикли! 1. ... giraffe is ... animal that lives in Africa and has ... long neck. 2. It was ... wonderful day: ... sky was blue, ... sun was shining, ... sea looked warm and calm - ... worl...

1. A giraffe is an animal that lives in Africa and has a long neck.2. It was a wonderful day: the sky was blue. the sun was shining, the sea looked warm and calm the world was a great place to live in.3. We have a new history teacher. The teacher arrived only last week.4. -Which of the two dictionaries are you going to buy?- I like the dictionary …..5. -Where did you pick these lovely flowers? - In the forest.6. Can I speak to Olga, please? - Sorry, you've got the wrong number.7. I'm planning to go to college after I leave school.8. How long can a human stay and work in space.9. What's on television tonight? (What's on the telly tonight?)10. If Robin doesn't get better, he'll have to be taken to hospital.11. They've just built a nice new school near our house.12. Dad is at work till 6.30. Could you call later, please?13. What a shame we rnissed the train! The next one leaves only at ten. 14. George likes to have a swim in the morning before breakfast. 15. How was the party? Did you have a good time?