Помогите срочно! Вставьте правильно артикли! 1. ... giraffe is ... animal that lives in Africa and has ... long neck. 2. It was ... wonderful day: ... sky was blue, ... sun was shining, ... sea looked warm and calm - ... worl...

Помогите срочно! Вставьте правильно артикли! 1. ... giraffe is ... animal that lives in Africa and has ... long neck. 2. It was ... wonderful day: ... sky was blue, ... sun was shining, ... sea looked warm and calm - ... world was ... great place to live in. 3. We have ... new history teacher. ... teacher arrived only last week. 4. - Which of the two dictionaries are you going to buy? - I like ... dictionary that has more words. 5. - Where did you pick these lovely flowers? - In ... forest. 6. - Can I speak to Olga, please? - Sorry, you've got ... wrong number. 7. I'm planning to go to ... college after I leave ... school. 8. How long can ... human stay and work in ... space? 9. What's on ... television tonight? (What's on ... telly tonight?) 10. If Robin doesn't get better, he'll have to be taken to ... hospital. 11. They've just built ... nice new school near our house. 12. Dad is at ... work till 6.30. Could you call later, please? 13. What ... shame we missed ... train! ... next one leaves only at ten. 14. George likes to have ... swim in the morning before breakfast. 15. How was ... party? Did you have ... good time?
1. A giraffe is an animal that lives in Africa and has a long neck.2. It was a wonderful day: the sky was blue. the sun was shining, the sea looked warm and calm the world was a great place to live in.3. We have a new history teacher. The teacher arrived only last week.4. -Which of the two dictionaries are you going to buy?- I like the dictionary …..5. -Where did you pick these lovely flowers? - In the forest.6. Can I speak to Olga, please? - Sorry, you've got the wrong number.7. I'm planning to go to college after I leave school.8. How long can a human stay and work in space.9. What's on television tonight? (What's on the telly tonight?)10. If Robin doesn't get better, he'll have to be taken to hospital.11. They've just built a nice new school near our house.12. Dad is at work till 6.30. Could you call later, please?13. What a shame we rnissed the train! The next one leaves only at ten. 14. George likes to have a swim in the morning before breakfast. 15. How was the party? Did you have a good time?
