Помогите вставить хвостики!? 1.You didn't go anywhere, 2.2.You stayed in your hometown, 3.3.The weather was terrible in the summer, 4.4.It didn't rain in the summer 5.5.You often went boating, 6.6.Nobody went with you 7.7.You don't make sandcastles on the beach 8.8.You had a lot of fun, 9.9.You could not go abroad, 10.10.Your parents were with you this summer 11.11.You haven't been to the North of our country, 12.12.You go to the forest, 13.13.You saw a lot of interesting places, 14.14.You did not write the diary, 15.15.You invited nobody to visit you

