Помогите выбрать из текста предложения: 1. The Present Perfect Passive 2. The Present Perfect Active 3. The Present Simple Passive There is nothing quite like Stonehenge anywhere in the world and for 5000 years it has dr...

Помогите выбрать из текста предложения: 1. The Present Perfect Passive 2. The Present Perfect Active 3. The Present Simple Passive There is nothing quite like Stonehenge anywhere in the world and for 5000 years it has drawn visitors to it. We shall never know why hundreds of people struggled over thousands of years to build this monument, but visitors from all over the world come to marvel at this amazing feat of engineering. Before Stonehenge was built thousands of years ago, the whole of Salisbury Plain was a forest of towering pines and hazel woodland. Over centuries the landscape changed to open chalk lowland. What you see today is less than half of the original monument, some of the stones have fallen down, others have been carried away to be used for building or to repair farm tracks and over centuries visitors have added their damage too. It was quite normal to hire a hammer from the blacksmith in Amesbury and come to Stonehenge to chip bits off. It’s thought that the name Stonehenge originates from the Anglo-Saxon period — the old English word ‘henge’ meaning hanging.

