Помогите!!! Заранее спасибо Write the questions and then answer them 1 what/you/wear/right/now 2what/be/the/weather/like/today 3what/your/parents/do/at/the moment 4what/time/you/get/up/every/day 5which/season/you/like/m...

Английский язык
Помогите!!! Заранее спасибо Write the questions and then answer them 1 what/you/wear/right/now 2what/be/the/weather/like/today 3what/your/parents/do/at/the moment 4what/time/you/get/up/every/day 5which/season/you/like/most
1.What are you wearing right now?-I am wearing red T-short,jeans and trainers 2.What is the weather like today? -It's wonderful/marveolus,the sun shines all day 3.What are your parents doing at the moment? -they're cooking a delicious meal 4.What time do you get up every day? -usually at 7 o'clock 5.Which season do you like most? I adore spring,as the nature wakes up and all flowers bloom
