ПОМОГИТЕЕЕ,Я НЕ ЗНАЮ КАК ПИСАТЬ ЭССЕ((ПО АНГЛИЙСКОМУ( написать небольшое эссе на 100-150 слов об одном из приятных воспоминаний в жизни

The sea of huge size which enchants you forever As soon as you see it and plunge into waves, Chic beaches of white sand (I’ve seen such never!) Are really magic and give rise to raves. So beautiful legends and myths came from here, And stones were eyewitnesses of ancient times. Repose and delight generate atmosphere Not leaving the place for infringement and crimes. Abundance of flowers and thickets of cypress, The fragrance of love which excites and attracts — These words are devoted to marvellous Cyprus, The magical potion which really acts! Oh, Grecian music! It captured me fully! It’s gentle and sad, and then passion a lot… My week-long vacation on this land was truly Delightful enough but, alas, very short… Adieu, dear Cyprus! Who knows if I ever Come back to your sun-kissed and beautiful land? Please flourish henceforth! I’ll be happy if never Invisible bond between us has the end