Помогитеее,срочно очень. Найдите и исправте ошибки: How long does he live here? Since Semptember. What are you doing to do the next summer? Those students have discussed Text Three last Friday. Who have lunch at home? My...

Английский язык

Помогитеее,срочно очень. Найдите и исправте ошибки: How long does he live here? Since Semptember. What are you doing to do the next summer? Those students have discussed Text Three last Friday. Who have lunch at home? My grandparents do. I think you are doing to get a letter today. There was not bus stop near our school. The baby is not crying.The baby is sleeping. These boys usually lay footbal five times the week. When did they built the bridge? I am thinking that they will like the film. Всее,помогитеее

Автор: Гость