Помоооооооогиииииитттттееееее Writing Fill in the gaps with the forms of the verb. correct past tenses Eric and Ilsa are brother and sister, They(1) (grow) up together in the city that used to be known West Berlin, in the forme...

They (1) grew up together in the city that used to be known as West Berlin, in the former West Germany. Eric (2) had moved to the United States decades ago, before the eastern and western parts of both Berlin and Germany reunited in 1990. Ilsa and her family (3) visited Eric and his family last year. llsa's family (4) flew from Berlin to Detroit for the visit. Although the children (5) had never met before excерt through e-mail, the families had a great time together. Every day for a week, the adults and the children (7) were playing, talking and eating together. One day, they even (8) cooked some German recipes that (9) had been in the family for generations, for saving them and treasuring them for years in a box, which Ilsa's (10) mother had given her.