Помоооооооогиииииитттттееееее Writing Fill in the gaps with the forms of the verb. correct past tenses Eric and Ilsa are brother and sister, They(1) (grow) up together in the city that used to be known West Berlin, in the forme...

Английский язык
Помоооооооогиииииитттттееееее Writing Fill in the gaps with the forms of the verb. correct past tenses Eric and Ilsa are brother and sister, They(1) (grow) up together in the city that used to be known West Berlin, in the former West Germany as Eric(2) (move) to the United States decades ago, аefore the eastern and western parts of both Berlin and Germany reunited in 1990. were Ilsa and her family(3(visit) Eric and his family last year. llsa's family(4) (fly) from Berlin Detroit for the visit. Although to the children(5) (never, meet) before. exeерtthrough e-mail, the families(have a great time together. Every day for a week, the adults and the children(7) play talking, and eating together. One day, they even(8) cook) some German recipes that(9) (be) in the family for generations. For(save) them and treasuring them in a box their years, Ilsa(10) mother gave her.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
They (1) grew up together in the city that used to be known as West Berlin, in the former West Germany. Eric (2) had moved to the United States decades ago, before the eastern and western parts of both Berlin and Germany reunited in 1990. Ilsa and her family (3) visited Eric and his family last year. llsa's family (4) flew from Berlin to Detroit for the visit. Although the children (5) had never met before excерt through e-mail, the families had a great time together. Every day for a week, the adults and the children (7) were playing, talking and eating together. One day, they even (8) cooked some German recipes that (9) had been in the family for generations, for saving them and treasuring them for years in a box, which Ilsa's (10) mother had given her.
