Поожааааалуууйста!!!! Помогите написать на английском: Рецепт омлета

Гость: Гость:

Melt the butter in the pan over low to medium heat. Crack open the eggs into the pan and let fry until the yolks begin to harden at the edges (indicated by a lightening in the yolk color). Using the spatula, flip the eggs over and allow to cook ten seconds for over-easy, thirty seconds for over-medium, or up to one minute for over-hard. Add salt and pepper to taste, and serve.