Популярная британская газета для школьников просит своих читателей ответить на вопрос: "Вы часто используют сеть?". Написать письмо в газету. (70-80 слов) Не забудьте написать о себе: что вам нравится в Интернете; что вы думает...

Гость: Гость:

Hello. I do often use the Internet. After all, I can read books without buying them, and watch movies at home to monitor developments in the world. As I sit in different social networks. In them, I talk with my friends, especially those who cloves from me now. I am interested in the information I have. But the Internet also has its disadvantages and dangers. For example unnecessary advertising, viruses, spam. You can meet with scammers, hackers, etc. It is necessary to follow certain rules not to hit them. But nemenee the Internet is very important for the person in the modern world, tozhe.Zdravstvuyte for me. I do often use the Internet. After all, I can read books without buying them, and watch movies at home to monitor developments in the world. As I sit in different social networks. In them, I talk with my friends, especially those who cloves from me now. I am interested in the information I have. But the Internet also has its disadvantages and dangers. For example unnecessary advertising, viruses, spam. You can meet with scammers, hackers, etc. It is necessary to follow certain rules not to hit them. But nemenee the Internet is very important for the person in the modern world, for me, too. So I do not believe it than bad.