Английский язык

Поставить глаголы в правильной форме: 1) lf l (to be) you l (to contact) our chief accountant. All the papers (to type) already. How long (to take) you to prepare your report? 2) lf I (to be) you l (to open) an account in the bank. The papers (not to type) yet. We (to consult) our partners on the terms of delivery next week 3) My boss usually (to spend) a lot of time at work. Not much time (to spend) on this project last month. Lf l (to be) you l (not o sign) that contract

