Поставьте глаголы, данные в скобках, во времена групп Perfect или Perfect Continuous. Перепиши??е и переведите предложения на русский язык. 1. Some time ago Jill’s hair was long but now it is short. She (cut) it. 2. Our mothe...

Английский язык
Поставьте глаголы, данные в скобках, во времена групп Perfect или Perfect Continuous. Перепиши??е и переведите предложения на русский язык. 1. Some time ago Jill’s hair was long but now it is short. She (cut) it. 2. Our mother (cook) the dinner before we all returned. 3. We were late for the airport. The plane (start) two minutes before we came. 4. Are you still listening to music? You (listen) to it since I left for work in the morning.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Some time ago Jill’s hair was long but now it is short. She (has cut) it. 2. Our mother (had cooked) the dinner before we all returned. 3. We were late for the airport. The plane (had started) two minutes before we came. 4. Are you still listening to music? You (have been listening) to it since I left for work in the morning.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Рябенькие муравьиные проверочное слово
Ответить
Химия
Рассчитать сколько молекул содержит 25г. H2SO4
Ответить
Математика
Автомобиль проезал расстояние между двумя городами со скоростью 80км/ч за 3 ч. Скол??ко суток потребуется, чтотобы пройти это расстояние перком со ...
Ответить
Математика
1 2 3 4 5=12 расставить знаки
Ответить
Русский язык
Образуйте форму именительного падежа множественного числа,поставьте ударение ??ухгалтер,бег,доктор,кучер,купол,аптекарь,библиотекарь,выбор,выпус...
Ответить