Поставьте глаголы, данные в скобках, во времена групп Perfect или Perfect Continuous. Перепиши??е и переведите предложения на русский язык. 1. Some time ago Jill’s hair was long but now it is short. She (cut) it. 2. Our mothe...

Английский язык
Поставьте глаголы, данные в скобках, во времена групп Perfect или Perfect Continuous. Перепиши??е и переведите предложения на русский язык. 1. Some time ago Jill’s hair was long but now it is short. She (cut) it. 2. Our mother (cook) the dinner before we all returned. 3. We were late for the airport. The plane (start) two minutes before we came. 4. Are you still listening to music? You (listen) to it since I left for work in the morning.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Some time ago Jill’s hair was long but now it is short. She (has cut) it. 2. Our mother (had cooked) the dinner before we all returned. 3. We were late for the airport. The plane (had started) two minutes before we came. 4. Are you still listening to music? You (have been listening) to it since I left for work in the morning.
