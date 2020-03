Поставьте глаголы в скобках в форму Present Continuous Tense. 1. He (go) to school now. 2. The teacher (speak) English now. 3. The pupils (read) in the library. 4. The man (wait) for Pete. 5. They (write) exercise 2 in the...

Английский язык

Поставьте глаголы в скобках в форму Present Continuous Tense. 1. He (go) to school now. 2. The teacher (speak) English now. 3. The pupils (read) in the library. 4. The man (wait) for Pete. 5. They (write) exercise 2 in their exercise-books. 6. Don (smell) the roses.

