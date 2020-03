Поставьте следующие предложения в отрицательную форму: 1. Take the cups off the table. 2. Take these chairs to the kitchen. 3. Go into that room, please. 4. Open your books, please. 5. Come up to my desk, please. 6. Take the ...

Английский язык

Поставьте следующие предложения в отрицательную форму: 1. Take the cups off the table. 2. Take these chairs to the kitchen. 3. Go into that room, please. 4. Open your books, please. 5. Come up to my desk, please. 6. Take the books out of your bag, please. 7. Take my pen from Peter, please. B. Go to the kitchen now. 9. Go home, now. 10. Tell me about your children

