Пожалуйста !! надо перевести на английский и поставить в косвенную речь 1.Ангелин??-Следует больше показывать сериалов и передач о моде и стиле 2.Полина -Должно быть меньше рекламы и низкопробных реалити-шоу 3.Костя- Я очень...

Перевод выполнен с Русского языка на Английскийand to put English in the indirect speech 1. To show Angelin-Sleduyet more series and transfers about fashion and style 2. Polina - there Has to be less advertizing and low-standard reality shows 3. Kostya - I very much like to look ТВ.Не it is necessary to change anything 4. Olga-not it is necessary to clean advertizing. We have to know that it is necessary to buy 5. Dasha-just as advertizing of cigarettes and alcohol, at the prime time it would be necessary forbid "bad" words / 6-Володя-Could transfer more informative programs and historical series. It is necessary to forbid series on a criminal subject at the prime time 7. Dima-follows to show more movies about war, and also informative transfers about stories of our country 8. Katya-on TV nothing to look. I am compelled to turn on only musical channels. I can not look but only to listen and do homework.