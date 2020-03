Пожалуйста, переведите мне сочинение на английский по всем правилам грамматики. Мой лучший день в жизни. Интересная фраза «Лучший день в жизни». Никогда её не применяла для себя, не скажу, что считаю и воспринимаю каждый день...

Гость: Гость:

My best day in life. Interesting phrase "The best day in life". Never I applied it to myself, I won't tell that I consider and I perceive every day as the best in life, but also I won't remember the worst days in life too. Every day such what he has to be. Every day reflects what we think of also that what we are. Still it seems to me that the person who has called some of the lived days the best – alive has buried himself. He has decided in advance that he in life won't have the best any more and it is sad. I will just tell one of the most high points of life trip with parents by car. It is fascinating and dangerous as we overcame distance in 5 000 kilometers. In that case there is no guarantee that you will safely reach the destination. But as during trips my father drives, I am quiet though he also loves high-speed driving, his style of driving very sure therefore to me it isn't terrible, and on the contrary to horror cheerfully. But after all there are moments when adrenaline shoots at the head. For me there is nothing better than it. It abruptly to sit on back sitting, to look around on magnificent landscapes, and at the same time, having dressed earphones, to listen to so magnificent music! Then you understands on how many the world surrounding you can be beautiful, and music strengthens this effect in a set of times. At such moments I test happiness. Thanks to my parents. But nevertheless I think that you shouldn't spend time for considering of that how many days in life were cheerful, and what not really. And to a depression not far. I like to live here and now. Not my prerogative to think of the past, but it doesn't mean that I don't draw conclusions and I don't study on the mistakes. Of course, in usual life it is necessary to be able to enjoy results in achievement of the objectives, to remember them and to remind itself of them, especially when it seems that there is no exit from the deadlock. At the same time you shouldn't live only what is already reached, and to move forward, take new boundaries, always to aspire constantly to new, overcoming itself. And what difficulties wouldn't get of you in the way, know that eventually all surmountably and then comes over time feeling of happiness that you have coped.