Пожалуйста переведите на английский. У моего Папы хобби это коллекционирование ??онет и купюр, разных стран и времён. Мне кажется это увлечение интересным. Мне кажется что для меня больше подходит такое хобби как садоводство....

Гость: Гость:

My dad hobby is collecting coins and banknotes of different countries and times. I think this is an interesting hobby.I think that for me is more suitable as a hobby is gardening. That's how I like nature and I love to care for plants.I think that I would be more interested in a hobby, such as: Going to museums, cooking or draw, but definitely not fishing as I do not like fish.Final, I am a person who likes nature.