Пожалуйста помогите! К сожалению английский не моя сильная сторона! Выберите правильную степень сравнения. Переведите предложения. 1. I didn’t want to wake up anybody, so I came in as --- as I could. : a) quietly b) more quietl...
Пожалуйста помогите! К сожалению английский не моя сильная сторона! Выберите правильную степень сравнения. Переведите предложения. 1. I didn’t want to wake up anybody, so I came in as --- as I could. : a) quietly b) more quietly c) the most quietly. 2. Last year he spent --- time on English than this year. a) little b)less c) the least 3. Smiles is --- word in the English language because there is a mile between two s. a) long b) longer c) the longest Определите время и залог сказуемого, переведите предложения на русский язык. 1. They said the book had been published by the end of the month. 2. I did it all by myself. 3. Have you heard the latest news? 4. They are waiting for us. 5. Before the experiment the substances are mixed in a large cup. 6. Dinner is being cooked. Wait a little.
1. I didn’t want to wake up anybody, so I came in as -) Quietly -- as I could. : 2. Last year he spent -)less -- time on English than this year. 3. Smiles is - the longest - word in the English language because there is a mile between two 1. They said(Past indefinite -Active voice ) the book had been published ( Past perfect -Passive voice )by the end of the month. 2. I did (Past Indefinite -Active Voice )it all by myself. 3. Have you heard (Present Perfect -Active voice )the latest news? 4. They are waiting (Present Continious -Active voice )for us. 5. Before the experiment the substances are mixed(Present Indefinite -Passive voice ) in a large cup. 6. Dinner is being cooked.(Present Continious -Passive voice ) .Wait a little.
