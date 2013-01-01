ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПОМОГИТЕ! Say what you've learnt about the history of London? (4 класс англ яз )

Гость: Гость:

Скажите, что вы узнали об истории Лондона? London is a beautiful country, there is good people are friendly. The country has two etoj etazhnye buses UTB vnd quite convenient to the bus can fit more than forty men, and they will sit. There is a Big Ben, I like it so that it is interesting postroin and soul, and when he beats 00:00 vzlyad then attacks him.