Present Perfect or present perfect progressive? 1)Colin, you (miss) already very many classes. 2)It's 11 p.m. . I (work) on the computer since six and I (finish, not) yet. 3) I always (want) to make a tour of Spain. 4) The ...

Английский язык

Present Perfect or present perfect progressive? 1)Colin, you (miss) already very many classes. 2)It's 11 p.m. . I (work) on the computer since six and I (finish, not) yet. 3) I always (want) to make a tour of Spain. 4) The telephone (ring) for almost a minute. Why doesn't someone answer it? 5) They (build) their house for a year and a half.

Автор: Гость