Придумать вопросы к ответам: 1) When the telephone rang they were dancing in the living-room. 2) When the bell rang they were all sleeping. 3) In the kitchen she was hurriedly cooking dinner. 4) They were having a walk in t...
Английский язык
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1what were they doing when the telephone rang? 2were they all sleeping when the bell rang? 3what was she doing hurriedly in the kitchen? 4where were they having a walk?
